PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials say they have made an arrest in connection to four armed robberies in the past month.

Multiple police agencies in the county collaborated and arrested suspect Eric Jones, 32, of East Hills in the Hill District around 9 a.m. Saturday.

The robberies happened on March 6, March 10 and March 15, according to police.

The first robbery at Fox’s Pizza Den in Oakmont left the owner in critical condition and he is still hospitalized, police say.

The next robbery was at a Sunoco on Hulton Road in Penn Hills, and police mentioned that cash and cigarettes were stolen.

The final two robberies occurred on the same day, March 15, with the first one at a Family Dollar on Frankstown Avenue in Homewood and the other at the Edgewood Avenue Express, both around 1 p.m., according to police.

Police accuse the suspect of shooting a man in the abdomen in Edgewood.

Police allege that the same pistol, a “small silver semi-automatic,” was seen at each of the robberies.

Jones is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide, recklessly endangering another, theft, and firearms violations.

He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

