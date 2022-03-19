By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Seven sea turtles are now back home in the ocean after recovering at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.
Experts rehabilitated the turtles for the past three months.
Cold water had "stunned" the turtles, and they were sent to the zoo for treatment.
They were rescued from hazardous environmental conditions as part of the zoo’s animal conservation efforts with the Second Chance Program.
"We set the turtles down in the sand to give them a little time to adjust before going directly in the water," Zoo aquarist Jen Dancico said. "The turtles made their way into the ocean almost immediately after we set them down. The whole release lasted 15 minutes."
The turtles are now living their best lives down in Cape Canaveral, Florida.