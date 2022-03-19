By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers’ offseason of change took another step on Saturday.

With General Manager Kevin Colbert expected to step down after the 2022 NFL Draft, the team has continued its search for his successor.

Earlier this month, the team interviewed Louis Riddick.

On Saturday, three more candidates were named as potential replacements for Colbert.

Among those interviewed was Jerry Reese, who served as the New York Giants general manager from 2007 until 2017, where he won two Super Bowls.

Rick Spielman was also among those interviewed, he was the Minnesota Vikings general manager from 2012 unto 2022 and that was after he was the vice president of player personnel between 2006 and 2011.

Spielman was fired in January.

Lastly, Doug Whaley is currently the Senior Vice President of Player Personnel for the XFL, and he was a candidate for the position.

Whaley was the general manager of the Buffalo Bills between 2013 and 2017. He is also a Pittsburgh native, having graduated from Upper St. Clair High School and Pitt.

He was with the organization for 10 years before being hired away by Buffalo. He served as a pro personnel coordinator and is credited with scouting and drafting players such as Lamarr Woodley, Troy Polamalu, and Lawrence Timmons.