By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The competition is heating up with second-round games for the men’s NCAA tournament slated for Saturday, airing only KDKA-TV.
Below is our programming schedule for the day:READ MORE: Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium Release 7 Sea Turtles Back Into The Ocean
12:10 p.m. No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina on KDKA
2:40 p.m. No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton on KDKA
5:15 p.m. No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan on KDKAREAD MORE: Cathedral Of Learning Peregrine Falcon Lays Egg
6:00 p.m. KDKA-TV News at 6 will be streamed exclusively on CBS News Pittsburgh
7:00 p.m. KDKA-TV News at 7 will be streamed exclusively on CBS News Pittsburgh
7:45 p.m. No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s on KDKA
10 p.m. The 10 O’Clock News can be seen on WPCW and CBS News PittsburghMORE NEWS: Police Investigate After 2 People Stabbed In Sheraden
11 p.m. KDKA-TV News at 11 can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh and may be live on KDKA depending on NCAA coverage