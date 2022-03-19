TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The competition is heating up with second-round games for the men’s NCAA tournament slated for Saturday, airing only KDKA-TV.

Below is our programming schedule for the day:

12:10 p.m. No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina on KDKA

2:40 p.m. No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton on KDKA

5:15 p.m. No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan on KDKA

6:00 p.m. KDKA-TV News at 6 will be streamed exclusively on CBS News Pittsburgh

7:00 p.m. KDKA-TV News at 7 will be streamed exclusively on CBS News Pittsburgh

7:45 p.m. No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s on KDKA

10 p.m. The 10 O’Clock News can be seen on WPCW and CBS News Pittsburgh

11 p.m. KDKA-TV News at 11 can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh and may be live on KDKA depending on NCAA coverage