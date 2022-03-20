FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — A rollover crash has injured at least one person and shut down a street in Forest Hills.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.READ MORE: Woman Shot In Stowe Township
Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Ardmore Boulevard that dispatchers say happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.READ MORE: Woman Stabbed Near Gas Station In Edgewood
The vehicle is completely turned over and sustained serious damage.
Ardmore Boulevard is closed in both directions.MORE NEWS: One Man Killed In Shooting On The South Side
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details