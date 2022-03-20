TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
Ardmore Boulevard is shut down in both directions as investigators stay on the sceneBy Bryant Reed
FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — A rollover crash has injured at least one person and shut down a street in Forest Hills.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Ardmore Boulevard that dispatchers say happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle is completely turned over and sustained serious damage.

Ardmore Boulevard is closed in both directions.

