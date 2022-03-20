By: KDKA-TV News Staff
The organization Blue Star Mothers is behind the effort.
“Well, I can tell you that we’ve gotten a lot of videos and pictures of troops that are just so happy to get anything from home,” Leslie Majocka, the President of Blue Star Mothers Chapter 16 said. “A lot of them are in the desert. They don’t have much in the way of food. They love Chick-fil-A packets and Taco Bell packets just to flavor up their food a little.”
They will be at the SNPJ Lodge 106 in Imperial, Pennsylvania.