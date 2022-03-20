By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
LATROBE (KDKA) – Nearly 200 City Brewing employees will return to work on Monday in Latrobe.READ MORE: Port Authority Extends Free Fares Through March 27
The union president reached out to KDKA and said that days after going on strike, they have settled on a contract with the company.READ MORE: SVU Locates Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Nasir Scott Safe
They said their work environment had gotten worse over the past year and subsequently filed several unfair labor practice charges against the company.MORE NEWS: Hydropower Eyes Bigger Energy Role, Less Environmental Harm
Those charges remain under investigation by the National Labor Relations Board.