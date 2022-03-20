TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — A stabbing in Edgewood sent a woman to the hospital, and a suspect is now in custody.

Allegheny County police say the woman was stabbed in the shoulder following an altercation near the Get-Go gas station on South Braddock Avenue.

This happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man fired a shot at the suspect while this was happening.

The victim is expected to survive.