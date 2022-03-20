By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — A stabbing in Edgewood sent a woman to the hospital, and a suspect is now in custody.
Allegheny County police say the woman was stabbed in the shoulder following an altercation near the Get-Go gas station on South Braddock Avenue.
This happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a man fired a shot at the suspect while this was happening.
The victim is expected to survive.