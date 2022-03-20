By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drivers going through the City of Pittsburgh will want to know about this traffic alert.
Lane restrictions in the Fort Pitt Tunnel go into effect tonight.
Single lanes in each direction will be in place through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. each night.
There will be one exception — on Tuesday, there will be no restrictions going outbound for two hours after the end of the Penguins game against the Blue Jackets.
Crews are restricting lanes to repair lights.