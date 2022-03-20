By: Shelley Bortz
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews are still on the scene of a house fire in Knoxville after flames could be shooting out of the home.
Firefighters are in the home on McKinley Street looking for hotspots as the flames appear to be under control.
Neighbors said that flames were shooting out from all over and it didn't take long for the fire to spread.
One neighbor said described the fire by saying it sounded like they heard fireworks shooting into the sky.
“Definitely feel lucky I was able to get my mom and my daughter out safely,” said John Keppel, a neighbor.
The cause of the fire and if anyone was inside at the time of the fire is currently unknown.
