TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Greensburg Barracks, Hempfield Township, Local News, Lyft, Pennsylvania State Police, State Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A suspect has been arrested after a Lyft driver faced an attack from a passenger overnight, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

READ MORE: Last Day For March Madness Games In The City Of Pittsburgh

State police with Greensburg Barracks say that a male Lyft driver was left with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Today On KDKA: Sunday's Programming Changes

The initial altercation happened in Hempfield Township around midnight.

Police did not release the name of the driver or the suspect to KDKA.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: First Day Of Spring

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details