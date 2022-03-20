By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A suspect has been arrested after a Lyft driver faced an attack from a passenger overnight, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
State police with Greensburg Barracks say that a male Lyft driver was left with minor injuries.
The initial altercation happened in Hempfield Township around midnight.
Police did not release the name of the driver or the suspect to KDKA.
