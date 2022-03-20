PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s part in March Madness comes to an end today.

Tipoff is at noon with a 4-5 matchup.

Illinois taking on Houston — then a 7-2 game after that with Villanova set to play Ohio State.

PPG Paints Arena was a packed house on Friday during the first slate of games — it’s exactly what the city needed.

Experts expect the region to bring in about $10.5 million at hotels, bars and restaurants from this weekend’s action.

The financial impact will be a huge boost to propel our area into a post-pandemic Pittsburgh, as things slowly but surely start getting back to normal.

And as March Madness is coming back to the area over the next few years, hopefully, more financial prosperity will come.

If you are headed to the games this afternoon and plan on taking public transportation — plan ahead.

Port Authority buses and the T may still have out-of-service stops, so make sure to check on your ride before it comes.

If you can’t make it to the games in person, you can watch them on KDKA this afternoon.