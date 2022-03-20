By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A guy who has gone from a healthy scratch to a fan favorite in a short period of time will remain with the Penguins for the next two seasons.

The Penguins announced on Sunday afternoon that they have extended the contract of defenseman Mark Friedman through the 2023-24 season.

Friedman’s extension is worth an average annual value of $775,000 and is a one-way contract, meaning he will count for the same amount should he play in the NHL or the AHL.

“Friedman is an impactful defenseman who has strong offensive instincts and plays with an edge,” said Penguins General Manager Hextall. “He’s added depth to our defense corps and we are excited to see his continued development over the next two years.”

In 26 games with the Penguins, Friedman has set career highs in games played, assists, points, and game-winning goals. His only goal this season was a game-winner and it came against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11.

He has a history with the Penguins general manager, as Hextall drafted him in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft when Hextall was still the GM of the Philadelphia Flyers.