PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This two-year pandemic and the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine has taken its toll on consumers, says a local marketing research firm.

Civic Science Inc., based in Pittsburgh, uses online surveys and data analytics to assess consumer sentiment on a variety of issues.

Appearing on the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, the company’s founder and CEO – John Dick – says both the pandemic and the war have stressed people out.

While people are anxious to move on from the pandemic, the war has added to inflation worries and, he says, will affect consumer spending on anyone connected to Russia.

“In 10 years of studying consumers, I have never seen anything that U.S. consumers are more aligned on than against Russia and their demand on companies to stop selling in Russia, to have operations in Russia,” John Dick, Founder and CEO of Civic Science Inc. said. “They will be backlashes to companies who ignore what consumers are telling them to do as it relates to Russia.”

You can watch the full Sunday Business Page segment here.