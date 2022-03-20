TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — SVU detectives with Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Nasir Scott, who is currently missing.

(Photo Courtesy Pittsburgh Police Department)

Police say he was last spotted at his home on Rose Street yesterday.

He hangs around the White Hill Drive and Memory Lane areas of the Hill District, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.