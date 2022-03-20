By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department is looking for leads in a shooting that happened hours ago in Stowe Township.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: First Day Of Spring
Police say a woman’s leg was grazed by a bullet on Island Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.READ MORE: 2 People In Critical Condition After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Severe Rollover Crash
Police are asking anyone with information to contact their county tip line.MORE NEWS: Woman Stabbed Near Gas Station In Edgewood
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details