KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department is looking for leads in a shooting that happened hours ago in Stowe Township.

Police say a woman’s leg was grazed by a bullet on Island Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their county tip line.

