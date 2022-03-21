PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gasoline prices in the region remain high, averaging $4.31 a gallon in western Pennsylvania on Monday.

There’s been a lot of talk – but little action – on a state gasoline tax holiday.

After gasoline prices spiked above $4 a gallon in Pennsylvania, several lawmakers said it was time to take a tax holiday from the state’s 58-cent a gallon gasoline tax, one of the highest in the nation.

But until this week, it’s been mostly just talk.

In this state, gasoline taxes are a huge chunk of the price you pay at the pump – at least 76 cents on every gallon – 18 cents in federal tax and 58 cents in state tax.

In mid-February, Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills, proposed a six-month pause in collecting the state gas tax. In early March, Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Fayette County, proposed a state gas tax holiday for the rest of the year. But neither bill has been formally introduced, as both lawmakers have been seeking co-sponsors in Harrisburg.

“Some people aren’t in favor it, to be honest about it,” Warner said. “I happen to be one of them (who favor a tax holiday). I’m going to continue to push this. I think it’s logical given the extraordinarily high price of gas and oil right now.”

Warner said he will introduce his bill by the end of the week, with a couple of dozen co-sponsors from both political parties, and DeLuca said his bill will be introduced Wednesday. Both lawmakers hope the House Transportation Committee will act quickly to consider the gas tax holiday.

On Monday, Sen. Jake Corman introduced his bill, S.B. 10, to cut the state’s gasoline tax by one-third for the rest of the year. The bill was immediately referred to the Senate Transportation Committee on which local Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington County, is a senior member.

“I do think this is something we should act on as soon as we are able,” Bartolotta said.

Whether action happens in Harrisburg depends on Republicans, who control the committees and the schedule of what gets put up for a vote.

“If I were to predict, I would say some form of it (will become law), some version negotiated,” Warner said. “It may not be the exact version that I’m putting out there and (supporting).

“Based on my experience here, I do know when you have proposals in both chambers, you do have a better likelihood of that passing and becoming law.”

As for concerns from some that cutting the gas tax means cutting revenue for road and bridge repair, and the state police, Bartolotta said the Senate plan replaces that with American Rescue Plan dollars and a bond.

“$500 million from the ARPA funds and then another $600 million that will be coming from a bond to put the money into the Department of Transportation so that we are still addressing all those projects of infrastructure,” she said.

Of course, nothing ever seems to happen quickly in Harrisburg. As for Gov. Wolf, he’s non-committal, saying he will review gas tax holiday bills when they are introduced.