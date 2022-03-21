By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning, according to a police statement.
Pittsburgh police said that at about 12:45 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Market Street following the robbery. The robbery took place in the 2800 block of Plough Street in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, police said.
When the delivery driver arrived at the delivery location, a man pulled a black pistol on the driver and demanded he exit his vehicle, while two other males approached the vehicle from the back. The suspects then used the firearm to strike the victim before leaving with his personal belongings and food.
The driver was able to leave the area. The severity of his injuries was not immediately known.
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.