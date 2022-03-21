TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Machine Gun Kelly will be making a visit to Pittsburgh this summer as part of his ‘Mainstream Sellout Tour.’

The tour will kick off in June in Austin, TX with stops across the country all throughout the summer.

PPG Paints Arena will serve as host for the tour’s stop in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, August 2.

Machine Gun Kelly will be joined by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Willow, and others.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 25. Click here for more information. 