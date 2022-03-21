By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Beaver County, according to state police.READ MORE: Delivery Driver Struck With Gun, Robbed
Police say 29-year-old Jacob Watts died in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 18 and Fairlane Boulevard in Koppel on Monday morning.READ MORE: Woman Trampled By Cows In Beaver County
According to police, Watts was driving his motorcycle north on State Route 18 when the driver of a pickup truck heading south made a left turn onto Fairlane Boulevard without proper clearance. Watts hit the truck as he drove through the intersection, the authorities said.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Woman Turns Herself In To FBI For Alleged Role In Capitol Riot
The driver reported no injuries but has been charged, according to police.