CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:College Football, college sports, Kenny Pickett, NFL Draft, NFL Scouts, Pitt Pro Day, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Pitt football players are working out in front of NFL scouts Monday as part of the program’s Pro Day.

READ MORE: 2-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 22 In Westmoreland County

Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett is headlining that group ahead of next month’s draft. He’ll only be throwing today.

READ MORE: Police Looking For Man Accused Of Setting Girlfriend's Home On Fire

You can follow KDKA-TV sports reporter Rich Walsh on Twitter for his coverage. Below are a few of this tweets so far from Monday:

MORE NEWS: Tom Hanks Photobombs Pittsburgh Wedding

https://twitter.com/RichieWalsh/status/1505930597180526596