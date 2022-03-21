By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Pitt football players are working out in front of NFL scouts Monday as part of the program’s Pro Day.READ MORE: 2-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 22 In Westmoreland County
Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett is headlining that group ahead of next month’s draft. He’ll only be throwing today.READ MORE: Police Looking For Man Accused Of Setting Girlfriend's Home On Fire
You can follow KDKA-TV sports reporter Rich Walsh on Twitter for his coverage. Below are a few of this tweets so far from Monday:
So far WR Taysir Mack has the fastest 40 time here 4.47 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/mAnpzQLs9H
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) March 21, 2022
Kenny Pickett only expected to throw at todays Pitt Pro Day @KDKA pic.twitter.com/h7Mav9ECWu
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) March 21, 2022
MORE NEWS: Tom Hanks Photobombs Pittsburgh Wedding
John Petrishen ran 4.62 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/6IkYZEjyRV
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) March 21, 2022