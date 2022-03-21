PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pleasant and dry weather returns to the area today.

Right Now: Pleasant day overall, Nasty tornadic storms for the south

Alert: None for the next week

Aware: Next decent rain chance is on Wednesday. Weekend snow expected with Laurels possibly seeing accumulating snow on both Saturday and Sunday.

While most would agree that the weekend was rainy and cool, the Pittsburgh airport only recorded 0.15” of rain from Friday to Sunday.

I am a little surprised by the low overall total, as it seemed like I received more than that at my home.

Highs today will be back in the mid 60’s after just hitting 52 yesterday.

Morning temperatures will dip down into the 30’s with morning wind speeds of 5-10mph coming in out of the southwest.

Afternoon winds will be a little stronger, and I have them coming in out of the west for the afternoon. There should be plenty of sunshine today with mostly sunny skies through the day.

Looking at the national picture, all eyes will be on the coast with a tornadic outbreak expected to begin today and go through Wednesday. If you remember I was talking about this system last week as I had some concerns that the energy I was seeing with the system would work its way far enough north to give us a severe weather chance.

It was clear by Friday morning that this was going to be a system that would impact just the south with severe weather though.

Large long track tornadoes are possible with this system and lives will more than likely be impacted for years to come due to the weather expected today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking ahead for us, Tuesday should be just as nice as today with a few more clouds around.

The clouds likely will mean highs will be close to today’s highs.

The next chance for rain arrives for most early on Wednesday morning and stick around for the day.

Most will likely see around a quarter of an inch of rain on Wednesday.

I am going to keep Thursday dry for now but that may chance. Rain returns on Friday with a powerful cold front that will drop temperatures once

again for the weekend.

Highs on Friday will only be near 50 with Saturday highs forecast in the low 40’s and Sunday highs just in the 30’s.

I have rain chances on Friday and Saturday in Pittsburgh with snow chances on Sunday.

If you’re in the Laurel Highlands or Ridges I expect you’ll have a chance for accumulating snow in spots on Saturday and Sunday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.