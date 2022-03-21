PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who they say intentionally set his girlfriend’s house on fire.

The fire happened Saturday at a home on Moore Avenue in Knoxville.

Neighbors said they saw big flames shooting from the house. And now, only piles of burnt wood are left. Two cats died, and everything is scorched inside.

(Story continues below the tweet)

ARSON IN KNOXVILLE: Pittsburgh police are searching for Matthew Trapuzzano. According to the criminal complaint, they say he intentionally set his girlfriend’s home on fire. Sadly, two cats died. I’ll have the full story on @KDKA at noon and this evening. Tune in. pic.twitter.com/e7oQo4DtfH — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) March 21, 2022

According to the criminal complaint, the woman who lives at the home called police to report a domestic abuse incident involving her boyfriend, Matthew Trapuzzano.

When officers arrived, they determined it was non-violent and told her she should get a protection-from-abuse order, coupled with an eviction order to get Trapuzzano out of the house.

As she left, the woman said she saw Trapuzzano in the front yard with a can of Lysol and a lighter.

The complaint said a neighbor later saw Trapuzzano try to light a piece of carpet on fire outside, but was unsuccessful.

Then, around 1:30 p.m., the neighbor came outside and saw the house engulfed in flames.

One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was surprised to see this happen so close to home.

“The smoke was black,” the neighbor said. “The flames were very high. I couldn’t stay in the yard. I had to go back in the house. It was just too much.”

The criminal complaint also said another neighbor saw Trapuzzano stand in the doorway as smoke billowed from the home. That neighbor then saw Trapuzzano walk down the street, according to the complaint. Multiple neighbors said they heard Trapuzzano threaten the woman, saying she would not have a house when she returned home.

Now, officers are trying to find him.

Police said Trapuzzano is facing several charges, including arson and aggravated cruelty to animals.