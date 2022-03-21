CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
PTTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have made an early morning deadline day move.

Pittsburgh has acquired Nathan Beaulieu from Winnipeg in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

The 29-year-old defenseman was a first-round pick back in 2011 and has spent time over the last decade with Montreal, Buffalo, and Winnipeg.

Beaulieu was placed on injured reserve earlier this month and has registered 4 assists in 24 games for the Jets.

It’s unclear when he may return from injury.

The conditions of the draft pick involved in the trade are also unclear.