By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PTTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have made an early morning deadline day move.
Pittsburgh has acquired Nathan Beaulieu from Winnipeg in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.
Nate Beaulieu traded from Winnipeg to Pittsburgh for a conditional 7th.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2022
The 29-year-old defenseman was a first-round pick back in 2011 and has spent time over the last decade with Montreal, Buffalo, and Winnipeg.
Beaulieu was placed on injured reserve earlier this month and has registered 4 assists in 24 games for the Jets.
It’s unclear when he may return from injury.
The conditions of the draft pick involved in the trade are also unclear.