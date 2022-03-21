CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Anaheim Ducks, Hockey, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Rickard Rakell

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have reportedly made a deal at the trade deadline buzzer on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the team has traded for Anaheim Ducks winger Rickard Rakell.

Bob McKenzie of TSN reports the Penguins are sending players, a prospect and a second-round pick in 2022 to the Anaheim Ducks. McKenzie reports the players Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon.

In 51 games this season, Rakell has 16 goals and 12 assists. The 28-year-old left-winger was a first-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.