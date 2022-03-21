By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have reportedly made a deal at the trade deadline buzzer on Monday.
According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the team has traded for Anaheim Ducks winger Rickard Rakell.
Sources: Rickard Rakell to the Pens.
— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 21, 2022
Bob McKenzie of TSN reports the Penguins are sending players, a prospect and a second-round pick in 2022 to the Anaheim Ducks. McKenzie reports the players Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon.
Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon, a prospect and 2022 second-round pick apparently the return to ANA from PIT on Rickard Rakell. Trade call not yet done so nothing official just yet.
— Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022
A second-round pick in 2022 plus a prospect and a roster player from PIT to ANA for Rakell: https://t.co/b3LPaO4EqN
In 51 games this season, Rakell has 16 goals and 12 assists. The 28-year-old left-winger was a first-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.