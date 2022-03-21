BROOKLINE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some neighbors in the South Hills have questions about a recent change in the look and taste of their drinking water.

They reached out to KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller and asked, “What’s going on with the water?”

Forget about the taste, Tammy Garvin said she can’t stand the smell.

“I don’t trust it. Even though they said it’s ok, you just don’t trust it,” said Garvin.

She’s a Brookline grandmother who said she won’t even give the water to her grandchildren. She joined the conversation about the water on her neighborhood’s Facebook page, keeping her comment short and sweet;

“I just wrote on there, ‘Yeah, it sucks,’” she said.

Turns out, she’s not imagining things. She simply somehow missed the notice from Pennsylvania American Water.

The company told KDKA it temporarily changed the disinfectant from chloramine to chlorine. The different taste and smell will last until April 25 for customers across southern Allegheny, Washington and portions of Beaver and Fayette counties. The change started on March 14.

Another Brookline resident took out chlorine test strips that he uses for his swimming pool, saying the chlorine measures too high for his liking. He’s buying bottled water for now, but not all residents noticed a change. Theresa King uses a filter and didn’t taste or smell any difference.

“I’ll still use it and still brush my teeth and wash my hands and I’m still going to drink from the filter,” said King.

Pennsylvania American Water wants its customers to know it’s safe, adding:

“The process is done to clean our water distribution system and improve water quality. This annual maintenance program is typical for water systems across the Commonwealth and the country that generally use chloramine.”

The full statement can be found below: