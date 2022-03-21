CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tom Hanks has struck again.

The legendary actor has made it a habit of photobombing strangers, particularly on their wedding days.

Tom Hanks surprises a wedding party in Ambridge over the weekend. (Credit: Rachel Rowland Photography)

And while in Pittsburgh filming a movie over the weekend, he photobombed a couple in Ambridge.

Wedding photographer Rachel Rowland shared the photos with KDKA-TV, saying they had no idea it was going to happen.

Hanks is filming a movie called “A Man Called Otto,” which is aiming for a Christmas Day release this year.

