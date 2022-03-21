By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tom Hanks has struck again.READ MORE: 2-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 22 In Westmoreland County
The legendary actor has made it a habit of photobombing strangers, particularly on their wedding days.
(Story continues below the photo)
READ MORE: Police Looking For Man Accused Of Setting Girlfriend's Home On Fire
And while in Pittsburgh filming a movie over the weekend, he photobombed a couple in Ambridge.
Wedding photographer Rachel Rowland shared the photos with KDKA-TV, saying they had no idea it was going to happen.
Hanks is filming a movie called “A Man Called Otto,” which is aiming for a Christmas Day release this year.
MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Woman Turns Herself In To FBI For Alleged Role In Capitol Riot