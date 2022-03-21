CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people were arrested after a large drug bust at a Washington County home.

Investigators say they got tipped off after the owner of Marsh Tire in Charleroi called police on Friday. The owner says two packages containing drug paraphernalia were sent to his business. The packages were addressed to former employee John Beebe III, 47, who’s the man whose home was raided by police.

“It’s a drug operation and a fairly good size drug operation that was stopped,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said.

The district attorney applauded the work of his detectives, who seized a large bulk quantity of suspected fentanyl and heroin, packaging material, numerous firearms, and nearly $40,000 in cash at the home on Twin Bridge Road in Fallowfield Township on Saturday morning.

“You’re talking about an amount that would be thousands upon thousands of stamp bags of this,” Walsh said. “A small amount could kill you.”

Beebe was arrested along with Donald Franks, 53 and Jobe Franks, 26, a father and son from Charleroi. Investigators say they were arrested as the result of being fugitives on outstanding drug warrants, which were part of a previous investigation involving the district attorney’s drug task force.

Neighbors said they saw police raid the house.

“They came out drawing guns and yelling, ‘Open the door,’” said neighbor Desiree Devore. “I was shocked because I have a 12-year-old.”

The DA says the drug problem, especially fentanyl, is a big issue not only in Washington County but nationwide. That’s why he says his team is doing everything it can to get the drugs off the streets.

“We are being aggressive in our enforcement of the drug laws and will continue to be aggressive in shutting down drug dealers,” said Walsh.

Walsh said people don’t realize that when they’re buying drugs like heroin or cocaine, it’s actually fentanyl or mixed with fentanyl, which can cause people to overdose or die.