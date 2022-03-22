By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A man who was last seen riding an ATV in Mahoning Township, in Lawrence County, has been found.
First responders and volunteers were looking for the man Tuesday morning after he had disappeared Monday night off Route 224.
State police used a helicopter to assist in the search as well.
The man's name and condition were not immediately known.
