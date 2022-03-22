CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — First responders and volunteers are looking for a man in Mahoning Township, in Lawrence County.

Dispatchers said the man was on an ATV when he disappeared Monday night off Route 224.

State police have a helicopter up, assisting in the search as well.

Details about the man were not immediately known.

Refresh this KDKA.com page for updates to this developing story as they become available.