By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered outside the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, speaking out against the Port Authority COVID vaccine mandate.
Hundreds of workers remain off the job for failing to meet the authority's requirements.
The Port Authority continues to cancel routes daily because of the driver shortage.
As a result, it is offering free fares for riders until Sunday.