CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Courthouse, COVID mandate, Downtown Pittsburgh, Port Authority, Protest, Vaccine Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered outside the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, speaking out against the Port Authority COVID vaccine mandate.

READ MORE: Police Ask For Help Locating 10-Year-Old Boy

Hundreds of workers remain off the job for failing to meet the authority’s requirements.

READ MORE: Pfizer Recalls Some Blood Pressure Medications

The Port Authority continues to cancel routes daily because of the driver shortage.

MORE NEWS: ATV Driver Missing Since Monday Night In Lawrence County

As a result, it is offering free fares for riders until Sunday.