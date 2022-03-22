PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A home in Penn Hills was destroyed by an overnight fire.

The Penn Hills Fire Chief says everyone was able to safely get out of the house, but the home is likely a total loss.

The chief says the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m.

He says the blaze started in the back and tore through the home.

The fire was still burning with clouds of smoke pouring from the roof of the home around 2:00 a.m.

The chief says they had no issue putting out the fire, but the front door of the home was open, which helped feed the flames.

It’s unclear how many people were in the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The home next door also suffered some damage, with siding on the house being melted.

The Penn Hills Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.