By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular ice cream destination for many Pittsburghers is up for sale.

Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in the Strip District is on the market.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Klavon’s owner Jacob Hanchar says that due to his second business, a robotics company, he can’t give Klavon’s the attention it deserves.

Hanchar says the shop will stay open until he can find a new owner.

He says their ideal buyer will be a chef or someone with restaurant experience who’s interested in taking the ice cream parlor to the next level.