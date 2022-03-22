By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular ice cream destination for many Pittsburghers is up for sale.
Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in the Strip District is on the market.
Klavon’s owner Jacob Hanchar says that due to his second business, a robotics company, he can’t give Klavon’s the attention it deserves.
Hanchar says the shop will stay open until he can find a new owner.
He says their ideal buyer will be a chef or someone with restaurant experience who’s interested in taking the ice cream parlor to the next level.