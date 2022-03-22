By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been arrested and is facing homicide charges following a deadly shooting last week in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Early Friday morning, police were called out the intersection of Bausman Street and Brownsville Road after an officer in the area heard nearly two dozen gunshots.

Responding officers located a victim, later identified as Willis Brooks, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

Investigators determined via witness statements that a fight had occurred inside an after hours club, which resulted in a man and woman being removed by Brooks, who was working as security.

According to police, while Brooks was escorting the man and woman out of the club, another man, later identified as Akeyba Sanchez, came out of a nearby alleyway and started firing a gun.

Police then accessed surveillance video from the area and observed the man they say was firing the gun get into a red vehicle and flee the scene.

Investigators began searching for the red vehicle, ultimately locating Sanchez and taking him into custody.

Sanchez is facing numerous charges including criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, and weapons charges.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and faces a preliminary hearing next month.