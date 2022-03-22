By: Andy Sheehan and Jessica Guay/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in Homewood Tuesday night, having called a community meeting to address the rise in gun violence which has taken the lives of younger and younger victims.

In preparation this afternoon, the mayor walked the streets of the neighborhood talking to residents and community leaders about their concerns.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey @gainey_ed said we don’t have to like each other, but we have to come together because our children our dying. Hundreds of people who want to help end violence are attending this community meeting in Homewood. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Pyuei0grBG — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) March 22, 2022

The meeting is underway at the Community Empowerment Association, but earlier Tuesday, the mayor got a headstart in reaching out to the community.

With a crowd of people in tow, Gainey took to the streets in advance of the meeting, taking the pulse of people like Michael Chatterfield about the climate of violence that has gripped the community.

“I’m scared to send my kids outside, scared somebody’s gonna get shot. There’s just too many shootings going on,” Chatterfield said.

Gainey has vowed to take the issue of gun violence — especially young people with guns — head-on. Starting with the input of the residents who live it, he will be trying to craft a plan of action to address the crisis.

“The mayor really wanted to take some time to have respectful, thoughtful, calm conversations with members of the Homewood community. He really believes if we are going to make this a welcoming, safe city, that starts with listening to those impacted by the violence in our community,” said Press Secretary Maria Montaño.

WATCH: KDKA’s Jessica Guay reports



After community meetings, Gainey says he’ll be enlisting the involvement of the broader community — the hospitals, universities, corporations and foundations. Calling the violence a public health crisis, he wants to develop a comprehensive plan to attack it.

“We have to do something. Everybody. This is our city,” Gainey said.

Gainey has a leg up in addressing the problem in Homewood, where he is on a first-name basis with many already.

“He always said he wanted to do it. I believe in him,” Chatterfield said.

Gainey invited all interested parties to attend the meeting. He believes the problem is beyond the capabilities of the city and police and must involve the entire city.