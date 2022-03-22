By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A North Hills man pleaded guilty to robbing three banks and trying to rob a fourth one in the span of eight days, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Dylan Poole, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.
Poole is accused of holding up the WesBanco Bank in McCandless, the PNC Bank in Donegal and the First National Bank in Wexford in November of 2018.
He was arrested on Nov. 15 when the FBI said he tried to rob the PNC Bank in Latrobe with a note that read, “I have a gun this is a robbery empty the drawer no funny business no one gets hurt.”
During the string of alleged robberies, authorities said he got away with more than $5,000.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 20. He could face a total of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
Pending sentencing, prosecutors said the court continued Poole’s $25,000 bond.