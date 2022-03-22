By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pfizer is recalling some blood pressure medication beceause of elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity.READ MORE: Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District
The recall covers a half dozen lots of accuretic tablets and two generic versions of the medication.READ MORE: Flames Force Family From Penn Hills Home
Pfizer said it is not aware of any adverse events tied to the recall, but is advising patients to consult doctors about alternatives.MORE NEWS: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Pose With Busy Beaver Staff Members On Movie Shoot Set In Lawrenceville
To read more about the recall, click here, and to see other recalls, click here.