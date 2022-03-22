By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday will be a decent day to be outside with highs in the low 60s and mainly cloudy skies.

Aware: There could be a couple of light showers through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain will start to move in late overnight and into the morning hours Wednesday. This is likely going to mess up the morning commute, making roadways slick and wet. Ponding on roads also will be very likely. Flood-prone areas could be potentially at risk.

The first batch of rain will take up the morning hours, then the rest of the day will feature on-and-off scattered showers. There could be some storms that form that could contain heavy downpours and gusty winds, but chances are slim for any severe weather. SPC has not put our area under any severe weather risk at this moment, but that could change.

Rain will be done Wednesday night. More showers follow on Friday. Colder air with highs in the 30s/40s is set for this weekend. Saturday likely will feature a rain/snow mix finishing off as all snow Sunday.

