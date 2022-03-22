PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Things are picking up with the weather over the next couple of days.

Right Now: Cloudy with a brief rain chance this afternoon as a warm front slides through the area.

Alert: Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to a persistent rain chance throughout the day. Storms, brief downpours, and a low-end severe threat round out concerns for the day. At this point, the persistent rain chance looks to be enough to keep our severe chances pretty low.

Aware: Weekend snow expected with Laurels possibly seeing accumulating snow on both Saturday and Sunday. Measurable snow is expected for Pittsburgh on Sunday but anything that tries to stick will be gone within an hour.

All last week I had actually kept a low-end rain chance for today due to a warm front sliding through during the afternoon.

The front arrives at around between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon and will bring a chance for rain.

I have added in a 40 percent ‘scattered’ rain chance for this time period.

If it is raining when you’re picking up the kids from school the rain will not last for too long after that and once the rain ends it appears the

rest of the day will be dry.

Besides the rain, today will be another comfortable day to be outside but it won’t be as nice as yesterday.

Highs today will struggle to hit the 60s in most places (south of I-70 should see mid to low 60’s again) due to cloud cover.

I have dropped Pittsburgh’s high down to 60 degrees, begrudgingly.

Morning temperatures are about where they were yesterday with most places seeing lows in the mid to upper 30s and wind chill values a couple of degrees cooler than that. It’s interesting temperatures aren’t warmer with clouds arriving overnight.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to persistent rain including isolated brief downpours, weak storms, and gusty winds all being possible.

The persistent rain chance will likely limit any severe weather potential for the day but there will be at least a chance for severe weather during the afternoon and evening.

The HWRF has us seeing a brief line of storms around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday along and just south of I-70.

Gusty winds and hail will be possible if we see any strong storm development.

I expect that we will end up with a ‘marginal’ and maybe even a ‘slight’ risk of severe weather for Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center issues the daily risk level assessment.

Wednesday highs will return to the mid-60s with lows on Wednesday likely just dropping down to the mid to upper 40s with the warmer air in place.

Wednesday’s active weather is all due to an upper low that will rumble through over the weekend.

Since this very active system will still be around on Thursday I have added in a chance for rain but keep it in the isolated range.

The cut-off low breaks down to a trough for the weekend but will bring a couple of bursts of energy in the mid-levels that will bring rain chances for Friday and depending on where you are rain or snow chances for Saturday and Sunday.

