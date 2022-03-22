By: KDKA-TV News Staff
McDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) — A school bus and a vehicle have collided in Washington County.
Few details were immediately available, but KDKA-TV confirmed the crash took place at the intersection of Laurel Hill Road and Robinson Run Road just after 3 p.m., according to Washington County 911.
The bus driver suffered a minor injury, but no other injuries were reported, and nobody was taken to a hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
