PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The second eaglet of 2022 has hatched in the Hays’ bald eagles nest.
This is the 17th eaglet since 2013 for the bald eagle pair nesting in the city’s Hays neighborhood. They have one other egg in their nest.
The Audubon Society says that the eagle parents will stay in the nest around the clock to keep the babies warm and incubate the other egg.
The first eaglet of 2022 hatched on Monday.
The adults bring food back to the nest for each other and for the eaglet. They tear it into small pieces for the baby bird, Audubon Society said.
You can watch the Hays’ eagles on the live eagle cam, just click here to watch.