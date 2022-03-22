CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Bob Casey, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Sen. Bob Casey, Senator Bob Casey

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Senator Bob Casey tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania senator said he tests regularly for COVID and got a positive result back Tuesday afternoon. He said he’s vaccinated and asymptomatic.

“I’m grateful to be asymptomatic but, per CDC guidance, I will isolate for 5 days,” he tweeted.

He said it’s a reminder that the pandemic “is not over.” He encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted.