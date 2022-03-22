By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Senator Bob Casey tested positive for COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania senator said he tests regularly for COVID and got a positive result back Tuesday afternoon. He said he’s vaccinated and asymptomatic.
I test regularly for COVID-19, and late this afternoon, I tested positive with a breakthrough case. I’m grateful to be asymptomatic but, per CDC guidance, I will isolate for 5 days. This is reminder that the pandemic is not over. Please get vaccinated and boosted.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 22, 2022
“I’m grateful to be asymptomatic but, per CDC guidance, I will isolate for 5 days,” he tweeted.
He said it’s a reminder that the pandemic “is not over.” He encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted.