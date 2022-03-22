PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Can you feel it? Spring is in the air and for some, that means it’s time for spring cleaning.

Some people are in “Spring Cleaning” mode, making lists and doing deep cleaning throughout their homes.

The CDC says cleaning will remove most germs and virus particles from surfaces and advises to do it regularly.

That’s something Kimberly Rice, co-owner of Coraopolis based “Cleaning Maid Beautiful”, also recommends.

“Door handles with our disinfectant. Handles on cabinets, the fronts of cabinets. Everything that you’re touching every day. Light switches.”

Rice says people tend to miss key areas when cleaning and they’re places where bacteria and germs can really build up.

“Definitely the base of the toilet, behind the toilet, there’s plumbing that runs behind the toilet. We wipe that down. Those are commonly missed,” adding to “wash the pet bedding once a week. That keeps the dander and things like that down.”

We also spoke to Julie Abbott, an avid cleaner who says she prefers daily cleaning over spring cleaning. She watches her grandchildren during the week. Abbott said she makes sure to keep her floors clean since her youngest is crawling and washes the toys regularly.

“I sanitize them all the time. I just make sure I put them in soapy hot water, clean everything.”

Abbott gave us a lot of tips to keep a clean home, including making sure to pull off the knobs on the stove instead of just wiping down. Rice also suggested for spring cleaning to clean behind, under, and around the appliances if you’re able. Windows and window sills can also collect dirt, dust, and allergens. Rice says to try and clean both the inside and outside sill if you’re able to do it safely.

If you’re getting ready to tackle spring cleaning, Abbott added, “Do not overwhelm yourself! Take a small part. Say, today I’m going to do the kitchen. Don’t say I’m gonna do all the windows. I’m gonna do all the curtains. You have to just little by little.”

Before using any cleaning products, the CDC recommends reading the labels carefully to make sure you’re using them on the right surfaces and in the correct way.