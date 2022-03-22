PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seventeen-year-old Dasha Zhykharskaya arrived in Pittsburgh from Ukraine last Thursday with her younger brother and grandparents.

They’re living in Peters Township with her aunt and uncle, who are also from Ukraine but emigrated to the U.S. in 2014. While she said she’s glad they’re all safe, she’s hopeful she can go back to Ukraine soon.

“I’m just praying and waiting,” Dasha said.

Two weeks ago we talked to Dasha from a flat in Lviv.

Dasha talked with KDKA over FaceTime from her cousin’s bedroom. The 11th grader said her school back in Ukraine has been providing materials for students during the Russian invasion.

“Now I’m studying at home online because our school is trying to give us online materials for studying,” she said.

Her younger brother, 9-year-old Illia, started 4th grade at McMurray Elementary.

“He really loves American school because it’s a new experience, new friends,” Dasha said.

It’s a new experience with many unanswered questions. While she, her brother and grandparents made it to America safely, her heart is with her parents who are still in Lviv.

“We came to Warsaw with my mom and with my grandparents and my young brother, so then my mom sent us to America and returned to Lviv,” Dasha said.

Dasha said her mom stayed behind to be with her husband, Dasha’s dad, because men age 18 to 60 aren’t allowed to leave Ukraine under martial law. Dasha said their journey to the U.S. took about two days. While she’s happy to be in America, she said one day, she hopes to go back to her homeland.

“I hope war will be ended in couple weeks,” Dasha said. “I really want to return to Ukraine because Ukraine is my heart and I really do like this country.”

All Dasha took with her to the U.S. were some clothes and notebooks for studying. She said she left everything else back in her hometown of Kyiv.

Meantime, Dasha’s aunt, Kateryna Zhykharska, who KDKA also interviewed in early March, is hopeful her parents will get out of Ukraine soon. Their apartment in a suburb of Kyiv was captured by the Russian military, but they were able to escape. Kateryna said they’re hoping to flee to Poland this week before making their way to the U.S. as well.