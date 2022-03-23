PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey along with Director of Public Safety Lee Schmidt announced the terminations of five Pittsburgh police officers involved in the tasing death of Jim Rogers.

KDKA-TV confirmed through sources earlier Wednesday that the firings were imminent, and Gainey made it official at an afternoon news conference.

(Story continues below the tweet)

"Jim Rogers deserved to live a long life. He didn't deserve to die at the hands of city police officers." Mayor Gainey announcing the firing of 5 police officers involved in the tasing death. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UBsgmwFNz1 — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 23, 2022

The fired officers will have the option to retire. Three other officers will be reinstated, but will be forced to retrain.

All eight officers were suspended, with pay, and faced a disciplinary hearing. The five terminations were upheld by Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt.

The officers are able to appeal via arbitration.

“Jim Rogers deserved to live a long life,” Gainey said. “He didn’t deserve to lose his life at the hands of city police officers.”

A grand jury met this month to determine if the eight Pittsburgh police officers should face charges.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner had ruled the case an accident.

Rogers was tased several times by police when they said he became “non-compliant” during a call for a suspicious person involved in a theft in October.