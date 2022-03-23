PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is keeping the Irish theme going for the month of March! Check out this recipe for Irish Scones.

Irish Scones

Ingredients:

— 2 cups all purpose flour

— 1/4 cup light brown sugar (packed)

— 2 teaspoons baking powder

— ½ teaspoon baking soda

— ½ teaspoon salt

— 5 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter – cut into 1/2-inch pieces

— 2/3 cup sour cream

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

— ½ cup currants

— 1 large egg – beaten to blend for glaze

— Additional brown sugar – for glazing

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In the bowl of a food processor fit with a steel blade, process the first 5 ingredients just to blend. Add in the unsalted butter and process until a coarse meal forms. Add in the sour cream and vanilla and process until a dough forms. Remove the mixture from the bowl and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in the currants until they are well incorporated – about 10 turns. Cut the dough in half and shape each half into a ball. Press down into a round and gently roll each round into a circle about one half inch in thickness. Cut each circle into eight wedges.

Transfer the wedges onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Brush them with the beaten egg and sprinkle a little of the brown sugar on each scone. Bake about 12 minutes or until golden. Serve warm with jam and butter.

Makes: 16 scones