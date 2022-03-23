PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is keeping the Irish theme going for the month of March! Check out this recipe for Irish Scones.
Irish Scones
Ingredients:
— 2 cups all purpose flour
— 1/4 cup light brown sugar (packed)
— 2 teaspoons baking powder
— ½ teaspoon baking soda
— ½ teaspoon salt
— 5 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter – cut into 1/2-inch pieces
— 2/3 cup sour cream
— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
— ½ cup currants
— 1 large egg – beaten to blend for glaze
— Additional brown sugar – for glazing
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In the bowl of a food processor fit with a steel blade, process the first 5 ingredients just to blend. Add in the unsalted butter and process until a coarse meal forms. Add in the sour cream and vanilla and process until a dough forms. Remove the mixture from the bowl and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in the currants until they are well incorporated – about 10 turns. Cut the dough in half and shape each half into a ball. Press down into a round and gently roll each round into a circle about one half inch in thickness. Cut each circle into eight wedges.
Transfer the wedges onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Brush them with the beaten egg and sprinkle a little of the brown sugar on each scone. Bake about 12 minutes or until golden. Serve warm with jam and butter.
Makes: 16 scones