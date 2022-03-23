CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SUTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a train crashed into a car in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatch confirmed to KDKA that the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. near the crossing of 3rd Avenue and 4th Street.

First responders are on the scene.

