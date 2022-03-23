By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SUTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a train crashed into a car in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland County dispatch confirmed to KDKA that the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. near the crossing of 3rd Avenue and 4th Street.
First responders are on the scene.
