PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local doctor said parents should talk to their health care provider if the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6 is approved by the FDA.

Moderna said it will ask the FDA to authorize the vaccine for babies, toddlers and preschoolers in the coming weeks. If regulators agree, there is a chance that youngsters could get their first shot by summer.

“It’s cautiously optimistic,” said Dr. Joseph Aracri, Allegheny Health Network’s chair of pediatrics.

If the FDA authorizes the two small-dose shots for little ones, Aracri said the first step that parents should take is to have a conversation with their doctors.

“It’s important that every family talk to their health care provider to discuss risks and benefits of the vaccine,” Dr. Aracri said.

He said moms and dads have a lot to think about when deciding if the vaccine is right for their families, including daily routines outside of the home.

“Any time you have an increased contact point, so if you have family members or brother or sisters who attend school, if the child goes to day care, or attends large playgroups, those are all reasons to take into consideration for getting the vaccine,” he said.

According to Moderna, the small doses work and are safe for youngsters. The main side effects were mild fevers.

Dr. Aracri said the shot for little kids could provide an extra layer of protection for families because there are a lot of unknowns about variants of COVID that could pop up in the future.

“This virus did not read the book, it mutates, we’ve had different variants, we’ve had different effects from all the variants. We are hopeful that this vaccine will be able to prevent significant, serious disease going forward,” Aracri said.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids younger than 5 is still in the works. Pfizer is testing even smaller doses but had to add a third shot to its study when two didn’t end up being strong enough.