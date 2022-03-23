By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Western Pennsylvania woman will have to wait a little bit longer to find out if she'll go to prison for participating in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The sentencing hearing for Jennifer Heinl was pushed back until June.
Heinl pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.
FBI agents were allegedly able to find her on security camera footage and police body camera footage inside the Capitol Rotunda, Capitol Crypt, and restricted areas on the Capitol grounds.
She pleaded guilty to one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.