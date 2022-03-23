PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey along with Director of Public Safety Lee Schmidt are expected to announce that five officers involved in the tasing death of Jim Rogers will be fired.

Sources confirmed to KDKA that the fired officers will have the option to retire and three others will be reinstated but will be forced to retrain.

SOURCES: Mayor Gainey to announce the firing of five officers involved in the tasing death of Jim Rogers. Three others will be reinstated with training. Terminated officers will be given option to retire. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/LbuyONJZ6R — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 23, 2022

All eight officers were suspended, with pay, and faced a disciplinary hearing. The five terminations were upheld by Schmidt and the officers are able to appeal via arbitration.

Gainey and Schmidt will discuss the decision and next steps at a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A grand jury met this month to determine if the eight Pittsburgh police officers should face charges.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner had ruled the case an accident.

Rogers was tased several times by police when they said he became “non-compliant” during a call for a suspicious person involved in a theft in October.

